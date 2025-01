Winter Weather Advisory through 12 a.m. for Northern Erie County for 2 to 4" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory through 1 p.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 3 to 6" of snow.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Snow showers, teens

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, lower 20s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, dry, upper 20s