Josh's Forecast: More pure "summer simmer" today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Heat Advisory goes into effect for Niagara and Orleans counties at 11am, and lasts through 8pm today. Heat index values will climb into the mid-upper 90s. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and seek air conditioning whenever possible.

In addition to the heat and humidity, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon abd evebubg. There's a "marginal risk" for strong winds and heavy rain. More clouds, and more humidity are in store for Thursday with scattered showers and t-storms possible. Drier air returns for the end of the week. It may even feel cool early Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s!

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, muggy, near 70

AFTERNOON: Partial hazy sun, isolated shower, humid, upper 80s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, humid, lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, mid 80s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, comfortable, mid 70s