Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: More pure summer simmer ahead for Monday with 90 degrees within reach once again

Humidity levels will still be in check on Monday, but will start to climb Tuesday with a thunder threat returning
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo didn't "officially" touch 90 degrees on Sunday (we hit 89°, according to the National Weather Service). We do have another shot at the 90 degree mark on Monday, with no shortage of a hazy brand of sunshine, as high altitude thin smoke from Canadian wildfires remains in place. You'll notice humidity levels climbing on Tuesday. That, in conjunction with the approach of a weak disturbance, may serve as a trigger mechanism for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon along lake breeze boundaries, and into the Southern Tier. A slightly better chance of thunderstorms is in store on Wednesday. The sky should clear a bit on Thursday before the next disturbance arrives with a spotty shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. The heat should largely stick around right into the weekend.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Hazy, warm, 70s
OVERNIGHT: Hazy starlight & moonlight, upper 60s

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, 70s
AFTERNOON: Hazy sun, hot, upper 80s-90

TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy clouds, muggy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Some sun, a pop up t-storm, humid, upper 80s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, muggy, 70
AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, a t-storm, mid 80s

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App