Josh's Forecast: More murk, more rain, and more unseasonably cool air into the start of the holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's weather is nothing short of miserable right now, as Low pressure remains slow to go. Expect temperatures to be woefully low on Friday with the thermometer stuck somewhere in upper 40s most of the day. The lingering remnants of this Low pressure area means stubborn clouds and more showers all the way into Saturday. It will, mercifully, dry out by Sunday with sunshine returning in earnest for Memorial Day.

FRIDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Showers, patchy fog, 50

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.