Josh's Forecast: More lake flakes will fly into early Friday morning

All of us will continue to shiver with wind chills flirting with zero overnight and early Friday morning
Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY except Allegany County until 4am Friday. Secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces all will be slick tonight. Another 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall is likely by morning.

Even if some of us are only doing a little bit of shoveling overnight into early tomorrow, we are all shivering. Wind chills will be close to or just below zero waking up on Thursday.

The chill will ease into the weekend, and there's even a chance that we may log our first snow-free day of 2025 on Saturday.

THURSDAY
OVERNIGHT: Lake flakes, cold, lower teens

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 15.
AFTERNOON: Windy, near 30.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

