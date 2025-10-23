Josh's Forecast: More lake effect rain to dodge this afternoon and evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool and damp afternoon for Western New York, but not nearly to the extent of yesterday for Buffalo, which recorded a record amount of rainfall for Thursday's date, and the wettest day of any calendar day in four years!

Cool air sweeping across Lake Erie will result in lake effect rain showers this afternoon and evening. The steadier showers will be across the Southern Tier. It will stay cool and unsettled through early Saturday.

Drier air arrives Saturday afternoon and it looks mostly dry through Wednesday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.