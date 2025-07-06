Josh's Forecast: More humidity, and a thunder threat for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo hit 90 degrees on Sunday for the first time since August of last year. Expect a warm, muggy night tonight with temperatures not dipping below the mid 70s in urban settings. Tomorrow brings more heat and humidity with hazy sun and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Any thunderstorm that pops will be capable of producing heavy rain, along with strong and gusty winds. Humidity levels will come down just a bit on Tuesday, Expect "standard summer fare" for the rest of the week with temperatures into the 80s for highs, intervals of hazy sunshine, and nothing more than a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

SUNDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Hazy, warm, humid, lower 70s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, muggy, mid 70s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & a t-storm, lower and middle 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, cooler, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, lower 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s

