Josh's Forecast: More heat, slightly less humidity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The heat remains, but the humidity will be just a touch lower going through the day today. Temperatures will still be well into the 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. We'll stay dry, outside of an isolated shower. Another warm, muggy night awaits tonight with some moonlight. Tomorrow offers up more sunshine, and an increase in heat, with the mercury flirting with 90 degrees.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 70

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower, warm, 85

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, hot, near 90

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated shower, upper 80s