Josh's Forecast: More heat, slightly less humidity

Nothing more than an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
7 Weather 5am update, Monday, July 14, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The heat remains, but the humidity will be just a touch lower going through the day today. Temperatures will still be well into the 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. We'll stay dry, outside of an isolated shower. Another warm, muggy night awaits tonight with some moonlight. Tomorrow offers up more sunshine, and an increase in heat, with the mercury flirting with 90 degrees.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 70
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower, warm, 85

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sunny, hot, near 90

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated shower, upper 80s

