Josh's Forecast: More heat and humidity this weekend along with a few scattered slow moving thundery downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The heat advisories may have expired, but the heat is still with us, as is the humidity. Most of us will benefit from being protected by the "lake shadow" into this evening in metro Buffalo, so most can just expect a hazy, warm, and muggy evening. Some of us, on the edge of the lake breeze boundary, will see a spot shower or thundery downpour. Any thunderstorm that does develop into tonight will be slow moving producing long lasting downpours and gusty winds, particularly into the western and central Southern Tier. A rogue thunderstorm is possible into the Niagara Frontier as well as in the Northtowns. Saturday looks like the hotter of the two weekend days, with hazy sun and an isolated thunderstorm. Heat index values will again be close to 90. The breeze picks up on Sunday off of Lake Erie ahead of a cold front which will trigger scattered thunderstorms with downpours. Humidity levels drop considerably for a day on Monday, before climbing again on Tuesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Thundershowers, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s

