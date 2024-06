Josh's Forecast: More heat and humidity into tomorrow for the first day of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for all of Western New York today through 8pm Thursday.

A shower or thunderstorm may pop this evening, otherwise it'll be another hazy, warm, and muggy night. More of the same weather expected on Thursday. On Friday temperatures will be in the mid 80s with afternoon storms.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Muggy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, mid 80s.