Josh's Forecast: More drenching downpours to dodge across all of Western NY through Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to get soaked again in spots on Monday, as additional showers and thundery downpours roll through Western NY. The day will not be a complete loss, as there will be at least a few dry intervals in between showers. The best weather for the holiday weekend will likely fall on the holiday itself. Expect a fair amount of sunshine on Independence Day, more humidity, and nothing more than an isolated shower. More settled weather awaits for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be back into the upper 80s in some spots away from the lakes Wednesday and Thursday. We'll have to keep an eye on the wildfire smoke in eastern Canada for the end of the week, as low level winds shift into the north-northwest. This could import some of that smoke back into Western NY's sky.

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Patchy fog. mid 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. Shower/t-storm. Muggy. Upper 70s.

4th of JULY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, isolated shower. LOw 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Upper 80s.

