Josh's Forecast: More clouds, more showers, but seasonable for today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday will start with a few spotty showers and become more numerous for Tuesday afternoon, highs near 70. More passing showers are expected on Wednesday. Drying out for the end of the week with highs about 5 degrees above average in the mid-70s. We are carefully watching Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 today, which by the end of the week, is projected by the National Hurricane Center to turn into Helene and become a major hurricane that will target the Florida Gulf Coast.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.