Josh's Forecast: More clouds, more lake effect showers for Monday with cool northerly breezes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The clouds remain in place across Western NY as cooler than normal air continues to flow into the area on northerly breezes. Staying unsettled into Monday with a continued chance of a few stray lake effect rain showers. Any showers should end early on Tuesday with milder air pushing in to the region by mid-week

Today's Forecast is...

TONIGHT

Cloudy and cool with numerous showers. upper 40s

MONDAY

MORNING: Sct'd lake effect showers. Mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Overcast, cool. low and mid 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spot Shower. Mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 60.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Mid 60s.