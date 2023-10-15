Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: More clouds, more lake effect showers for Monday with cool northerly breezes

Temperatures will remain several degrees below average to start the work week
WKBW
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:20:16-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The clouds remain in place across Western NY as cooler than normal air continues to flow into the area on northerly breezes. Staying unsettled into Monday with a continued chance of a few stray lake effect rain showers. Any showers should end early on Tuesday with milder air pushing in to the region by mid-week

Today's Forecast is...

TONIGHT
Cloudy and cool with numerous showers. upper 40s

MONDAY
MORNING: Sct'd lake effect showers. Mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Overcast, cool. low and mid 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Spot Shower. Mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 60.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Mid 60s.

