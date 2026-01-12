Josh's Forecast: More bluster, but not as chilly for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had a peak wind gust of 56 mph on Monday, shortly after 9 a.m. Winds will continue to diminish into this evening with a few breaks in the clouds.

It will be breezy again on Tuesday with highs near 40. Rain showers will arrive late in the day. Rain and snow can be expected on Wednesday before temperatures tumble on Thursday with the arrival of pure arctic air.

MONDAY

EVENING: Breaks in the clouds, upper 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, windy again by night, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Breezy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, cold near 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, cold near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.