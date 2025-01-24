Josh's Forecast: More areas of lake flakiness in our future, but the chill will ease over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A break from the bitter is on the way this weekend, but whenever there is a temperature fluctuation in this part of the world this time of the year, there's always a bit of wind. Wind gusts to at least 30 or 35 mph are possible on Saturday during the day, out ahead of the next weather maker which promises to deliver some areas of lake enhanced snow Saturday and Saturday night. It's largely quiet on Sunday for "game day" with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark! Another round of generally light snow is possible Monday night and Tuesday. A fairly sharp cold front heads our way Tuesday night allowing for another round of lake snow and another batch of colder air to return mid-week, although it won't be as cold as the last round of cold was.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.