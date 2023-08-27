Josh's Forecast: Moonlit and cool tonight with plenty of sunshine to start the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep things dry for the day on Monday with an ample amount of sun. It will warm up nicely as well before a cold front knocks the temperature down for a day or so Wednesday. The combination of a cool breeze and some showers will make it feel like autumn for a day. It does warm up again for the end of the week and into next weekend with a good supply of sunshine. Interests along the west coast of Florida into the Florida Panhandle need to keep an eye on Idalia, now a tropical storm, but forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early in the week.

SUNDAY

EVENING: A few clouds. Cool overnight. mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers. Breezy and cool. upper 60s.

