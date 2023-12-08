Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Mild air plus at least some sunshine equals a fine Friday ahead for all of Western NY

Temperatures will top out close to 50 degrees by afternoon with a mild southerly breeze
Posted at 5:12 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 05:12:07-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today's "Friday feels" includes enjoying at least some sunshine and near 50 degree air. Now that's what I would call a fine way to round out the week. Temperatures will continue their ascent on Saturday with a few spots actually flirting with 60 degrees. Whenever there is warmth there is typically some wind. You'll notice the wind turning gusty into the weekend. A spotty shower is possible early in the afternoon on Saturday with heavier and steadier rain arriving overnight and through the day on Sunday. We'll watch creeks and streams as banks may swell. Sunday evening into Monday morning rain will switch to snow with temperatures falling into the 30s Monday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy, upper 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s. Wet snow develops by evening.

