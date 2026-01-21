Josh's Forecast: Light snow fades to flurries tonight

Winter Weather Advisory through 7am Thursday. 2 to 5 inches of snow will accumulate and winds will gust to near 40 miles per hour.

The area of Low pressure that has delivered another few inches of fresh snowfall departs tonight. Another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible by Thursday morning on the backside of that system. Tomorrow, behind that feature's cold front, winds shift into the west and will again turn gusty. Some gusts by midday will be close to 40 mph. Temperatures will actually fall throughout the day on Thursday, as an arctic blast with the coldest air of the season hits.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Light snow fades to flurries, upper 20s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Cold, near 10.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Frigid, -2.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 10,