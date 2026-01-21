Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Light snow fades to flurries tonight

1 to 4 inches of new snowfall for tonight on top of what fell during the day
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 5pm update, Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Winter Weather Advisory through 7am Thursday. 2 to 5 inches of snow will accumulate and winds will gust to near 40 miles per hour.

The area of Low pressure that has delivered another few inches of fresh snowfall departs tonight. Another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible by Thursday morning on the backside of that system. Tomorrow, behind that feature's cold front, winds shift into the west and will again turn gusty. Some gusts by midday will be close to 40 mph. Temperatures will actually fall throughout the day on Thursday, as an arctic blast with the coldest air of the season hits.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING: Light snow fades to flurries, upper 20s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Cold, near 10.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Frigid, -2.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 10,

