Josh's Forecast: Lake flakes slowly fade tonight, sunshine and bluster for Monday

The elevation dependent accumulating snows will fade later tonight with the sky gradually clearing to set the stage for sunshine Monday
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 10, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo managed to see a scant inch of snow from the lake enhanced flakes that fell, while Ski Country scored several inches along the hilltops. Winter's appearance was just a cameo. Spring weather returns this week. Expect a good supply of sunshine on Monday. Winds will be busy at times with gusts close to 40 mph especially in the higher terrain. Temperatures will be back into the lower 40s Monday afternoon. The milder trend continues through the middle of the week before the next system approaches with showers later Thursday.

TONIGHT:
EVENING: Bursts of lake snow, 30s
OVERNIGHT: Lake fakes fade, clearing, 30

MONDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds, 30
AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery, lower 40s

TUESDAY
MORNING: A few clouds, mid 30s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s downtown, lower 50s away from Lake Erie

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 40s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60

