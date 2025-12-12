Josh's Forecast: Just frozen in the short term, but frozen AND flaky for the weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from Saturday morning through late Saturday night for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties from Saturday morning through late Saturday night

It's not that often that Western New York has a chance to enjoy some sunshine in the middle of December. We'll have that opportunity today, despite the fact that it will be purely ornamental sun. The thermometer will struggle to get to freezing. At least we get a break from the flakes. But...the break will be a short one.

Flurries fly tonight, with an area wide light snow developing by sunrise Saturday. Accumulations will be light. The combination of snow and a busy southwest breeze will make for some tricky morning travel.

Temperatures tumble later Saturday into Sunday with areas of heavy lake effect snow developing once again, especially into Ski Country, which is why there are Winter Storm Watches there.

Another system could deliver an area-wide light snow late Monday into Tuesday, with a shovelable snowfall possible even in metro Buffalo. Stay tuned for details!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.