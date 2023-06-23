Josh's Forecast: Humidity levels increase, and so will the chance for showers and thundery downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Turning noticeably more humid Friday with scattered showers and t-storms. Any t-storm development will tend to come during the peak heating of the day through the afternoon both Friday and Saturday. WNY remains unsettled through the weekend and into the beginning of next week
FRIDAY
MORNING: Scattered showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Muggy. Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 64.
AFTERNOON: Muggy. Sctd. showers, near 80
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Muggy. Sctd. showers, near 80.
MONDAY
MORNING: MOstly cloudy. Muggy. 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Humid. Near 80.