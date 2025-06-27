Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Humidity and warmth return today along with a thunder threat

Temperatures will be back well into the 80s in most spots with a few drenching thundery downpours by afternoon
7 Weather 5am update, Friday, June 27, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The break from the higher humidity levels was nice while it lasted. Get ready for the heat to pick up again for today with highs well into the 80s. Stay weather aware, as rounds of showers and t-storms are possible especially east of Buffalo, and also across the S.Tier.
Conditions improve on Saturday into the afternoon with any rain chances ending. The day is not a washout by any stretch. Sunday turns sunny and seasonable as temperatures end up back into the low 80s with lower levels of humidity.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers, mid-60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Drying out, partly sunny. Near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

