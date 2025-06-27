Josh's Forecast: Humidity and warmth return today along with a thunder threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The break from the higher humidity levels was nice while it lasted. Get ready for the heat to pick up again for today with highs well into the 80s. Stay weather aware, as rounds of showers and t-storms are possible especially east of Buffalo, and also across the S.Tier.

Conditions improve on Saturday into the afternoon with any rain chances ending. The day is not a washout by any stretch. Sunday turns sunny and seasonable as temperatures end up back into the low 80s with lower levels of humidity.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few scattered showers, mid-60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Drying out, partly sunny. Near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.