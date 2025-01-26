Josh's Forecast: High Wind Warning for most of Western New York on Monday

HIGH WIND WARNING for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua counties from 7 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH Monday morning through late Monday night for Erie and Chautauqua counties

A strong storm system tracking to our west will set the stage for strong, and potentially damaging wind gusts Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. The time frame to watch for the strongest of the winds will be on Monday night. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible. That system will send an arctic cold front our way, allowing temperature to tumble, especailly on Monday night. We'll back into the teens Tuesday morning. The passage of the front will also be the trigger mechanism for flurries and potentially even some snow squalls.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, low 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, blustery, near 20

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds, upper teens

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30

