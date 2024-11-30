Josh's Forecast: Heavy areas of lake effect snow south of Buffalo; quiet weather elsewhere

Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 7p.m. Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.
Lake Effect Snow Warning from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties.
Travel is treacherous along the Thruway from Hamburg to Pennsylvania tonight. Already 5 to 12" of snow has fallen. The band will be moving northward on Saturday. By Sunday a few feet of snow will accumulate in the hardest hit areas south of Buffalo. Thunder will accompany the snow in the heaviest bands.
FRIDAY
NIGHT: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect moving north, near 30.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 30.
MONDAY
MORNING: Lake effect north and south, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect north and south, mid 30s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.