Josh's Forecast: Heavy areas of lake effect snow south of Buffalo; quiet weather elsewhere

Sizable amounts of lake effect snow south of Buffalo will persist through Monday
Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 7p.m. Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Lake Effect Snow Warning from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties.

Travel is treacherous along the Thruway from Hamburg to Pennsylvania tonight. Already 5 to 12" of snow has fallen. The band will be moving northward on Saturday. By Sunday a few feet of snow will accumulate in the hardest hit areas south of Buffalo. Thunder will accompany the snow in the heaviest bands.

FRIDAY

NIGHT: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect moving north, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect north and south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect north and south, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

