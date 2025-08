Josh's Forecast: Hazy and warm but largely dry this afternoon & tonight

Air Quality Alert for all of Western New York until 12 a.m.

Warm and hazy with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or t-shower will develop this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies from Thursday through Monday. The humidity will increase this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy skies, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.