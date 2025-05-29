Josh's Forecast: Gradual improvements to the unsettled weather await, but we'll need to be patient!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A southwesterly flow of air off of Lake Erie has kept the low clouds in place, especially in downtown Buffalo. The remainder of the afternoon and evening will feature some partial clearing. At least we stay largely rain-free! Friday offers up a considerable amount of dry time, and even a bit of sun, before the next round of showers makes its way into Western New York Friday night. The weekend looks unsettled and cool to start. The pattern finally should break starting with Sunday. Expect a strong temperature rebound next week with summer-like air and highs near 80 degrees by Wednesday!

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Peeks of sun, mid 60s.

EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy, upper 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.