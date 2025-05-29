Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Gradual improvements to the unsettled weather await, but we'll need to be patient!

Most of the afternoon should be rain-free, but there still will be drops to dodge through the start of the weekend
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, May 29, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A southwesterly flow of air off of Lake Erie has kept the low clouds in place, especially in downtown Buffalo. The remainder of the afternoon and evening will feature some partial clearing. At least we stay largely rain-free! Friday offers up a considerable amount of dry time, and even a bit of sun, before the next round of showers makes its way into Western New York Friday night. The weekend looks unsettled and cool to start. The pattern finally should break starting with Sunday. Expect a strong temperature rebound next week with summer-like air and highs near 80 degrees by Wednesday!

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Peeks of sun, mid 60s.
EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy, upper 50s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

