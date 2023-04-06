Josh's Forecast: Gradual clearing, but breezy and cooler tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tree pollens were running high today due to decreasing humidity and breezy conditions. Skies will clear overnight with chilly lows near 30 degrees. An area of High pressure building into Western NY from the north will provide a prolonged stretch of fair weather. It will turn mostly sunny on Friday, but it will be on the cool side, with highs in the mid 40s. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will head back into the 50s on Easter Sunday. Dry and mild conditions can be expected next week with the long range forecast calling for well above normal temperatures most of next week.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low 30s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60

