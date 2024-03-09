Josh's Forecast: Get ready to go from the wet to the windy and wintry on Sunday and Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll transition from the wet and windy to the wintry on Sunday with colder air coming in on the back side of the departing storm that brought the gusty winds, and rain on Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are up for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties late Sunday through Monday morning where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible, particularly in the higher terrain. Winter Weather Advisories are up for southern Erie county, and Wyoming county. The Monday morning commute could be a bit tricky, given 40 mph wind gusts blowing some of the snow that will fall Sunday night around. Skies clear Monday. Expect 60 degree weather to return mid-week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.