Josh's Forecast: Frozen and flaky for now

Winter Weather ADVISORY for northern Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties through 4am Friday. Narrow bands of lake effect snow will reduce visibility and produce slippery travel for the Wednesday evening commute with 3"-5" of accumulation for the metro area and 4"-7" of lake snow closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline. Travel with caution as weather may change rapidly.

Winter Weather ADVISORY for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties from 4am Thursday-4am Friday. Snow showers becoming widespread and more intense across ski country and the southern tier on Thursday will produce 3"-6" of snow. Travel with caution.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Few snow showers, mid teens

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.