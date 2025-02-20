Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Frozen and flaky for now

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of Western NY through Friday morning
Winter Weather ADVISORY for northern Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties through 4am Friday. Narrow bands of lake effect snow will reduce visibility and produce slippery travel for the Wednesday evening commute with 3"-5" of accumulation for the metro area and 4"-7" of lake snow closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline. Travel with caution as weather may change rapidly.

Winter Weather ADVISORY for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties from 4am Thursday-4am Friday. Snow showers becoming widespread and more intense across ski country and the southern tier on Thursday will produce 3"-6" of snow. Travel with caution.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING: Few snow showers, mid teens

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

