Josh's Forecast: From wet, to windy, to wintry: Winter Storm Warnings go up for some tomorrow afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A multi-hazard winter storm will have significant impacts on Western New York starting Monday. After a round of strong, damaging winds, it turns sharply colder, with a prolonged period of potentially heavy lake effect snow, that lasts into Friday. 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible into the western and central Southern Tier by the end of the week.

Here's a summary of the many weather alerts that we will be facing....

WINTER STORM WARNING for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie Counties from 1pm Monday to 1am Friday. 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in the most persistent snow bands.

HIGH WIND WARNING from late Sunday night into Monday night for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties, for potential wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph, especially along the Chautauqua ridge. Damage to trees and power lines can be expected. The worst of the wind will likely be around Noon on Monday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. 3 to 5 inches of snowfall can be expected, along with whiteout conditions at times.

FLOOD WARNING for Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Creek at Ebenezer through Monday afternoon, due to the recent rainfall. Minor flooding is expected.

FLOOD WATCH for most of Western New York through Monday afternoon for widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING in effect from late into Monday night for the Lake Erie shore of Erie and Chautauqua counties.

SUNDAY:

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Showers, rising temps to near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain, snow, wind 40

AFTERNOON: Windy, snow, mid 20s by late afternoon

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake snow, low 20s

AFTERNOON: Lake snow, mid 20s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake snow, blustery, near 20

AFTERNOON: Lake snow, blustery, mid 20s

