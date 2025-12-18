Josh's Forecast: From warm and windy to wet, and then, it's wintry AND windy again!

High Wind Warning through 1 a.m. Saturday for Chautauqua County. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory through 1 a.m. Saturday. for all of Western New York. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Winds will increase this evening with gusts near 60 miles per hour overnight, especially along the Chautauqua ridge.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York early Friday morning. Rain will change to snow with winds gusting near 45 miles per hour at times.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Turning windy, showers late, 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 30.