Josh's Forecast: From shoveling to some serious shivering Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo and Western New York saw some fresh flakes fly on Sunday, to the tune of 1 to 4 inches. Behind this system, much colder air returns to start the week with temperatures never escaping the low 20s for highs on Monday with "ornamental" breaks of sun. Tuesday will bring dry weather to start, but it will cloud up with light snow returning at night. Another storm system, this one a bit more organized, will carve a path to our west setting the stage for a rain/snow mix mid-week. Colder air follows late week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, few flurries, mid 30s