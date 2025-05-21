Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: From nifty to nasty: Waves of wetness will work their way through Western New York

1 to 2 inches of new rainfall is possible by later Thursday
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the umbrella before you head out the door as waves of wetness work their way through Western New York.

Rain has arrived and it will be steady at times into tonight. Showers stick around at least into Friday. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal through Saturday.

An area of low pressure will linger near Western New York today through Saturday. As a result, clouds will persist, as will the unseasonable chill.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 50s.
EVENING: Showers, lower 50s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, cool, mid 50s

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App