Josh's Forecast: From nifty to nasty: Waves of wetness will work their way through Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the umbrella before you head out the door as waves of wetness work their way through Western New York.
Rain has arrived and it will be steady at times into tonight. Showers stick around at least into Friday. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal through Saturday.
An area of low pressure will linger near Western New York today through Saturday. As a result, clouds will persist, as will the unseasonable chill.
WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 50s.
EVENING: Showers, lower 50s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, cool, mid 50s