Josh's Forecast: From nifty to nasty: Waves of wetness will work their way through Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the umbrella before you head out the door as waves of wetness work their way through Western New York.

Rain has arrived and it will be steady at times into tonight. Showers stick around at least into Friday. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal through Saturday.

An area of low pressure will linger near Western New York today through Saturday. As a result, clouds will persist, as will the unseasonable chill.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 50s.

EVENING: Showers, lower 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, cool, mid 50s

