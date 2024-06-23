Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Fresher air finally makes a return later tonight making for a comfortable Monday coming up

Expect lower humidity levels to stay with us into Monday with high temperatures back into the upper 70s
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 23, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold front that came through earlier on Sunday has allowed for a stiff breeze to blow from the southwest, and for a slight reduction to humidity levels. That trend will continue into tonight. We should actually be able to open up the windows overnight into Monday morning to exchange the air in the house. Temperatures will be dropping back to near 60 with humidity levels heading back into the comfortable range. Monday will bring clouds and times of sun along with that fresher breeze. Highs are back into the upper 70s. Warmer air returns by Tuesday. Another cold front arrives later Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A one day "cool down" follows for Thursday before the heat builds again for the end of the week into the beginning of the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Isolated shower, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, warmer, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, warmer, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers & t-storms, muggy, lower 80s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Stray shower, 60
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s

