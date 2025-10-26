Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Freeze Warnings tonight into Monday morning

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 away from the immediate lakeshores
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 6pm update, Sunday, October 26, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cool is the rule" for the next several days with temperatures hard pressed to get much beyond 50. Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight into Monday morning from Buffalo north and east for temperatures that will be dropping into the 20s.

Much of next week looks quiet but cool. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential of a developing storm system along the East Coast, the details of which cannot be resolved just yet, but which COULD send at least some areas of rain our way by Halloween. We'll keep you posted.

SUNDAY

OVERNIGHT: Frosty cold, near 30 (20s S. Tier)

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App