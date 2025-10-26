Josh's Forecast: Freeze Warnings tonight into Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cool is the rule" for the next several days with temperatures hard pressed to get much beyond 50. Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight into Monday morning from Buffalo north and east for temperatures that will be dropping into the 20s.

Much of next week looks quiet but cool. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential of a developing storm system along the East Coast, the details of which cannot be resolved just yet, but which COULD send at least some areas of rain our way by Halloween. We'll keep you posted.

SUNDAY

OVERNIGHT: Frosty cold, near 30 (20s S. Tier)

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.