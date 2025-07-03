Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Fourth of July weather at its finest for Western New York

Low humidity, good visibility, ample sun, and a comfortable brand of warmth awaits with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees
7 Weather 6pm update, Thursday, July 3, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You really couldn't ask for better weather going into the 4th of July holiday weekend. The 4th itself will be quite comfortable with no shortage of sunshine and local lake breezes. Temperatures will largely be in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect the heat and humidity to build for both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!

TONIGHT
Decreasing clouds, turning less humid, upper 60s

FRIDAY (4th of July)
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny, pleasant, upper 70s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

