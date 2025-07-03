Josh's Forecast: Fourth of July weather at its finest for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You really couldn't ask for better weather going into the 4th of July holiday weekend. The 4th itself will be quite comfortable with no shortage of sunshine and local lake breezes. Temperatures will largely be in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect the heat and humidity to build for both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!

TONIGHT

Decreasing clouds, turning less humid, upper 60s

FRIDAY (4th of July)

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Sunny, pleasant, upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.