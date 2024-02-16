Josh's Forecast: Flakes and sunny breaks, but gradually turning less windy, with a seasonable chill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brisk winds continue early Friday with a few snow showers along with some breaks. Turning colder on Saturday and Sunday with snow showers and lake effect snow for some. Areas into Ski Country stand the best chance of seeing some accumulating snow on Saturday. A wind shift into the southwest on Sunday may send some of those streamers of lake snow north toward metro Buffalo. Temperatures will again moderate next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few flakes, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.