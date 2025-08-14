Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Drying out, and sunnier this afternoon

Enjoy the small reprieve from the heat and humidity as both will only build heading into the weekend
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, August 14, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pleasant Thursday forecast for Western New York.

Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity levels this afternoon. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

On Friday it will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunny and hot on Saturday with highs near 90. Showers and thundershowers return on Sunday.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.
EVENING: Patchy clouds, 70s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

