Josh's Forecast: Drenching downpours Saturday along with some strong to severe thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frequent rounds of showers and t-storms develop on Saturday with heavy rain and a flood potential. WNY is in the National Weather Service's Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Saturday, and this is only the 7th time this has happened since 1948. Models are projecting 1"-3"+ of rain in a 24-hour period tomorrow which could prompt flash flooding in parts of the region. There could also be some damaging wind gusts and hail. Showers end early on Sunday with partial clearing and highs in the lower and mid-70s with a breeze.

Early outlook on the 4th of July has some showers around on Wednesday the 3rd and possibly an early spot shower for the 4th with temperatures in the 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy, Muggy, Rain, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, Heavy rain. Near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, few showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.