Josh's Forecast: Dodging raindrops both Saturday and Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled and cool weather ahead for the weekend with rounds of showers and temperatures in the mid-low 50s. If you're planning on attending the first Saturday for farmer's markets across WNY it'll be cool and damp with early morning rain and spotty showers towards noon. Sunday will feature a better shot of rain into the afternoon while the morning remains drier but also still cool in the 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Stray showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.