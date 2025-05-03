Josh's Forecast: Dodging raindrops both Saturday and Sunday

Watch Now
Showers look likely on both weekend days with Sunday probably bringing a bit more "dry time" than Saturday. Temperatures will only be into the 50s.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled and cool weather ahead for the weekend with rounds of showers and temperatures in the mid-low 50s. If you're planning on attending the first Saturday for farmer's markets across WNY it'll be cool and damp with early morning rain and spotty showers towards noon. Sunday will feature a better shot of rain into the afternoon while the morning remains drier but also still cool in the 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Stray showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

