Josh's Forecast: Dodging more raindrops through some of Sunday with dropping temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect unsettled weather to return to Western New York on Sunday, as we dodge raindrops, especially during the first half of the day. There will be a break with some "dry-time" in the afternoon, before additional showers develop later at night. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Monday. The start of the week looks fantastic! Another disturbance heads our way with more showers and a few thundery downpours by Wednesday. Cooler weather follows for the end of the week into next weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Periods of Rain low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clouds gather, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Showers, a t-storm, near 70