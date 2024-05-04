Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Dodging more raindrops through some of Sunday with dropping temperatures

While the entire day will not be a washout, do expect showers to return to Western New York for Sunday
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 17:47:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect unsettled weather to return to Western New York on Sunday, as we dodge raindrops, especially during the first half of the day. There will be a break with some "dry-time" in the afternoon, before additional showers develop later at night. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Monday. The start of the week looks fantastic! Another disturbance heads our way with more showers and a few thundery downpours by Wednesday. Cooler weather follows for the end of the week into next weekend.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Periods of Rain low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sunny, near 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clouds gather, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Showers, a t-storm, near 70

