Josh's Forecast: Dodging a few drenching thundery downpours today, remaining quite humid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A frontal system will approach WNY Friday delivering a bettered chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from morning through evening with locally heavy downpours. Expect more spotty showers and t-showers on Saturday. Sunday is the dry weekend day but still warm and humid. Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive next week with temps running below average by Tuesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Spotty t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, iso. pm t-storm, low 80s.