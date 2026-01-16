Josh's Forecast: Deep into the freezer for the end of the weekend with more shoveling to come

Winter Storm Watch for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county from 7pm Sunday - 4pm Wednesday. 7"+ in most persistent snow. Winds gusting to 45mph will cause lowered visibility, blowing and drifting snow

Turning breezier into Saturday afternoon with some limited snow showers a mix for Buffalo. Areas south of Buffalo may get an additional 2-3" of snow through Saturday.

Temperatures will drop again on Sunday and likely cause a lake response from Sunday into early next as frigid conditions remain entrenched across WNY.

Lake Erie still doesn't have much ice on it, however yesterday the ice coverage shot up from 2% on Wednesday to 13% Thursday from the very cold shot of arctic air. With only a slight bump in temperatures through Saturday, expect rapid ice development from the cold pattern WNY will be in for the second half of January.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Snow, teens.