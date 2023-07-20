Josh's Forecast: Decent by day, but thundery downpours develop by evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another decent summer day awaits Western New York. It will be warmer and a touch more on the muggy side. Sunshine in the morning will be followed by increasing clouds. The arrival of a disturbance from the upper Great Lakes sets the stage for showers and thunderstorms to develop by dinner time. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Western NY in a slight risk for severe weather, the main threats coming from strong and gusty winds and hail. The lake shadow that develops from the southwest wind off of Lake Erie should limit any strong storms from crossing Buffalo. Still, you should stay weather aware this evening. Showers will linger into Friday, more numerous for the morning and becoming much more scattered for the afternoon. There may be some continued activity along the boundary between the wind off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for the afternoon, which would lead to rain between northern Erie and southern Niagara county. Sunshine and quieter weather is restored on Saturday, with still a bit of a breeze. Expect full sunshine on Sunday with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. High: mid 80s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. A shower or two. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon t-storms. Mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80.