Josh's Forecast: Damp, dreary, and a bit drizzly tonight into Friday with patchy areas of fog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving storm system, typical of spring, will continue to plague Western New York with "waves of wetness" into Friday. Gradually, it will dry out over the weekend, but the clouds will be slow to go.

It will start to dry out on Sunday, and we may even see a bit of sunshine.

The next front approaches Monday. Out ahead of it, milder breezes will blow, but we will also see another round of showers. Temperatures for a day climb into the 60s, before being knocked down again into the 40s on Tuesday.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Light rain tapers, overnight fog, upper 30s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.