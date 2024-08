Josh's Forecast: Cooler, more comfortable weather returns with an ample amount of sun for both weekend days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible Saturday well south of Buffalo. A better chance for sctd. showers and thundershowers on Sunday with lake effect showers. Next week looks beautiful with more sunshine, and it will be very comfortable.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

