Josh's Forecast: Cool tonight, warmer air returns with a good supply of sun for the rest of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cool feel of fall remains in place. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the lower 50s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. Temperatures will be back near 80 on Friday.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Fair Skies. mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

