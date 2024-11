Josh's Forecast: Cool, but bright and sunny on Saturday, dodging drops on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A distinct fall chill will greet you Saturday morning, with temperatures likely to be in the 30s to start. There will be no shortage of sunshine. Clouds will roll in on Sunday, as a wave of Low pressure in the upper Great Lakes heads our way. Expect to dodge drops, especially Sunday afternoon. The week will likely start dry with fairly typical temperatures.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

