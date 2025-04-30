Josh's Forecast: Cool breezes and some sun this afternoon, another thunder threat tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll enjoy an ample amount of sunshine this afternoon but the breeze will be a lot cooler. Clouds will increase ahead of another system that will arrive on Thursday bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. Cool and unsettled weather can expected for Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds, low 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-storms, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

