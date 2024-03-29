Josh's Forecast: Cool and a bit breezy today with some sun, some showers ahead for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few clouds will pass through the area Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a slight chance of a passing sprinkle/flake for Buffalo. We will start dry on Saturday with a few showers arriving late in the day and highs near 50. Becoming partly cloudy on Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. If you're up and out for early morning Easter services you may have a few flakes and cold temperatures near freezing.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers Develop, Near 50

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly Cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

