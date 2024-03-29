Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Cool and a bit breezy today with some sun, some showers ahead for the weekend

Cool breezes will blow today with temperatures into the lower 40s. The weekend will be a 50-50 affair with Easter Sunday being the better day.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 4:57 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 04:57:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few clouds will pass through the area Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a slight chance of a passing sprinkle/flake for Buffalo. We will start dry on Saturday with a few showers arriving late in the day and highs near 50. Becoming partly cloudy on Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. If you're up and out for early morning Easter services you may have a few flakes and cold temperatures near freezing.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers Develop, Near 50

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly Cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Near 50

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App